ZZ Top set to perform at River Spirit Casino in Tulsa 

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 24: (L-R) Dusty Hill, Frank Beard and Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top perform on the Pyramid Stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 24, 2016 in Glastonbury, England. Now its 46th year the festival is one largest music festivals in the world and this year features headline acts Muse, Adele and Coldplay. The Festival, which Michael Eavis started in 1970 when several hundred hippies paid just Â£1, now attracts more than 175,000 people. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)
TULSA, Okla. – ZZ Top is set to perform at the River Spirit Casino in Tulsa on Thursday!
The concert will be at the casino’s concert venue, Paradise Cove.
ZZ Top began as a “rough-and-ready blues-rock trio” from Texas that became a huge mid-1970s concert attraction.
They released their first album in 1970, with albums going gold or platinum.
A year-long tour in 1976, “The Worldwide Texas Tour,” was one of the largest-grossing road trips in rock at the time. The group sold more than one million tickets.
The concert will be held May 17 at 8:00 p.m. at the River Spirit Casino in Tulsa.
For more information, click here.