ZZ Top set to perform at River Spirit Casino in Tulsa 

TULSA, Okla. – ZZ Top is set to perform at the River Spirit Casino in Tulsa on Thursday!

The concert will be at the casino’s concert venue, Paradise Cove.

ZZ Top began as a “rough-and-ready blues-rock trio” from Texas that became a huge mid-1970s concert attraction.

They released their first album in 1970, with albums going gold or platinum.

A year-long tour in 1976, “The Worldwide Texas Tour,” was one of the largest-grossing road trips in rock at the time. The group sold more than one million tickets.

The concert will be held May 17 at 8:00 p.m. at the River Spirit Casino in Tulsa.

