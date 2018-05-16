88-year-old grandma meets Justin Timberlake before concert – and it’s everything you could hope for

ORLANDO, Fla. – An 88-year-old grandma who went viral after her granddaughter shared a video of her receiving Justin Timberlake concert tickets got a big surprise!

She got to meet the ‘Man of the Woods’ himself at his concert Monday night!

Bette Maloney’s family, who also call her Nammie, gave her tickets to Timberlake’s May 14 Orlando concert on Easter as a Mother’s Day gift, and recorded her reaction, which went viral on social media.

Timberlake saw her story and decided to bring Maloney and her family backstage before the concert.

“I’m so excited to meet you!” she told Timberlake.

“I saw your story, along with everybody else in the country! So sweet,” Timberlake told her.

After giving Timberlake a gift for his son, Maloney asked if she could kiss him on the cheek.

“Do you think Jessica would mind if I kissed you on the cheek?” she asked Timberlake of his wife, actress Jessica Biel.

“She won’t mind,” he told her.

“You are cuter in person than you are on TV,” Maloney continued.

WTHR reports that Timberlake gave her another surprise – better seats at the show! He even gave her a special shoutout during the concert.

“This made my day,” Timberlake told her.

And, it doesn’t stop there.

The two even share a birthday – January 31.