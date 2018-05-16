Authorities arrest three people in 2015 Choctaw County homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY – Three people were arrested in connection to a 2015 homicide that happened in Choctaw County.

On December 11, 2015, the Hugo Police Department and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation started an investigation after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound.

Officials say a friend discovered 28-year-old Jamie Robinson shot to death in his home in Hugo.

After an investigation, it was determined that Robinson was murdered during a robbery in his home during the early morning hours on December 11, 2015.

The OSBI has arrested three people in connection to Robinson’s death: Javen Dejaune Krussell, 23, on one count of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit a robbery; Lonnie Lavon Ray Cole, 25, on one count of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit a robbery; and, Alexia Sharelle Tims, 24, on one count of conspiracy to commit a robbery.

Krusse’l and Cole are currently in jail for unrelated crimes.

Tims was arrested by the Oklahoma City Police Department’s Gang Enforcement Unit 8 in Oklahoma City.