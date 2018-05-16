Authorities arrest three people in 2015 Choctaw County homicide

Scattered storms in the forecast for several days
Posted 4:50 pm, May 16, 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY – Three people were arrested in connection to a 2015 homicide that happened in Choctaw County.

On December 11, 2015, the Hugo Police Department and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation started an investigation after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound.

Officials say a friend discovered 28-year-old Jamie Robinson shot to death in his home in Hugo.

Jamie Devon Robinson

After an investigation, it was determined that Robinson was murdered during a robbery in his home during the early morning hours on December 11, 2015.

The OSBI has arrested three people in connection to Robinson’s death: Javen Dejaune Krussell, 23, on one count of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit a robbery; Lonnie Lavon Ray Cole, 25, on one count of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit a robbery; and, Alexia Sharelle Tims, 24, on one count of conspiracy to commit a robbery.

From left to right: Javen Dejuane Krussell, Lonnie Lavon Ray Cole, Alexia Sharelle Tims

Krusse’l and Cole are currently in jail for unrelated crimes.

Tims was arrested by the Oklahoma City Police Department’s Gang Enforcement Unit 8 in Oklahoma City.