Choctaw senior surprises everyone at high school graduation 

CHOCTAW, Okla. - All high school graduation ceremonies are special, but for one Choctaw senior, and his classmates, their graduation night was one they won't forget!

Two years ago, Loghan Stevens was seriously injured in a motocross racing accident.

He has been in a wheelchair ever since.

But, he surprised everyone at graduation, when he got up and walked across the stage to get his diploma.

It was a dream fulfilled with the help of Loghan's best friend, Samuel Kramer.

The two had been working for the past six months to get Loghan's legs strong enough to walk across the stage.

The crowd erupted in cheer and even gave Loghan a standing ovation!