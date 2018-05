OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews are battling a building fire in northeast Oklahoma City.

The fire was reported just before 11:30 .m. on Wednesday in the 400 block of N.E. 102nd.

Firefighters said they can not confirm everyone is out of the metal building at this time.

Crews are now preparing for a search and to attack the fire.

No other details have been released as of yet.

TAC 2: Responding on a reported structure fire in the 400 block of NE. 102nd. -BF 11:21 a.m. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) May 16, 2018

TAC 2: Commercial fire alarm in a metal building 400 block NE. 102nd. We can not confirm that everyone is out of the building. Firefighters are preparing for search and fire attack now. 11:25 a.m. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) May 16, 2018

This is a view from the highway of a metal building fire. 11:30 am. Several fire crews are in scene. pic.twitter.com/70sFSJByv7 — Lacey Lett (@laceylett) May 16, 2018

TAC 2: Crews are working hard to get this fire under control. pic.twitter.com/KvuYijutq7 — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) May 16, 2018