HENRYETTA, Okla. – Officials responded to an explosion at a glass plant in Henryetta Wednesday night, according to the Henryetta Fire Department.

Around 9 p.m., emergency crews received a call of the explosion at the Anchor Glass Plant near Highway 62 and Bollinger St.

Several fire department crews battled the blaze, reports KJRH.

KJRH also reports that there have been no reports of any injuries.

Officials are still investigating what caused the fire.