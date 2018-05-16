Del City mother charged in connection to her baby’s death; boyfriend arrested

DEL CITY, Okla. – A Del City mother has been arrested in connection to her baby’s death.

Phillip Howard, boyfriend of mother Samantha Forsberg, was arrested Sunday in connection to the one-year-old’s death.

The baby boy was in Howard’s care at the time of his death, but Howard says it was an accident. Police say the baby’s injuries show otherwise.

Forsberg called 911 as she was arriving home Sunday afternoon. Howard called her to tell her the baby wasn’t breathing and was unresponsive.

When emergency crews arrived, the child was in the same state, and was pronounced dead within 30 minutes.

The mother told police she was at work while Howard was watching her one-year-old son.

“His story was that he woke up, went to see the child, changed his diaper and was going to take it into the kitchen to feed it,” said Del City Police Maj. Ted Kleber. “Along the way, he trips over a rug, falls to the floor, landing on the baby on the floor.”

Police said the baby had bruising on the left side of his face and a brain bleed on the right side that was consistent with blunt force trauma. The baby’s leg was also broken in three places.

“Not a strike or anything like that, but this is a twisting of the leg,” Maj. Kleber said.

Police said they had Howard demonstrate with a fake baby how the fall allegedly happened, and that Howard’s story didn’t match up with the baby’s injuries. They also said Howard was intoxicated at the time.

“We believe this did not happen at the time he said it happened,” Maj. Kleber said. “We believe it happened probably a couple hours earlier.”

Howard was arrested on the charge of child neglect resulting in the death of a child.

Forsberg was charged with two counts of child neglect. Police say one count is because they found evidence on her phone that she knew the baby’s leg had been broken. The second charge stems from Forsberg allegedly allowing meth inside the home.