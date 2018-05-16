Law enforcement agents raid metro massage parlor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEL CITY, Okla. – Federal and local law enforcement agents raided a metro massage parlor Wednesday.

It happened near S.W. 29th and Sooner, and officials said it was in connection to a human trafficking case.

“Some of the people that I saw coming and going, because we all pay attention to that, for the services that they provide, some of the people you saw come in there weren't people that you'd think would be going to get a massage,” said James Williams who works next door.

“They were bringing boxes, loads of boxes out of files as far as I could tell,” said Cathy Landron, who also works nearby.

Employees nearby tell News 4 a husband and wife own the place and the husband is in the Navy.

We reached out to Tinker’s Navy division, and they declined to comment.

The U.S. Marshal’s Office didn’t return our call.