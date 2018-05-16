Officials evacuating part of downtown Oklahoma City after gas line cut near Federal Building

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are evacuating part of downtown Oklahoma City after a gas line was cut near the Federal Building.

Wednesday morning, a gas line was cut near the Federal Building downtown.

ONG has been called to the scene.

Some nearby buildings have been evacuated as a precaution.

Officials have blocked off traffic to the area until crews can clear the scene.

Officials at the scene are saying it may take up to two hours to shut down the gas line.

