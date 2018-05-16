Officials identify woman killed in Ardmore dog attack 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARDMORE, Okla. - Officials have identified a woman who was killed after being attacked by seven dogs.

The Carter County Sheriff's Office says 52-year-old Tracy Garcia died after the dogs attacked her near her home last week.

“From what it appeared, about seven dogs had attacked her,” said Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant.

As first responders on the scene tried to help the woman, the dogs turned on them.

“Unfortunately, yes, we had to shoot one dog,” said Bryant. “It did charge our deputies and to protect our deputies, as well as the medical personnel, we did have to put down a dog.”

The sheriff says the remaining dogs were euthanized at the owner’s request.

As far as charges go, Bryant says the investigation is on-going and the district attorney has been contacted.