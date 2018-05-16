× OHP looking for witnesses in crash on Turner Turnpike that killed one person

SAPULPA, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is hoping to find and speak with individuals who may have information in a Turner Turnpike fatality.

At around noon Wednesday, a small flatbed semi-truck pulling a trailer loaded with round concrete risers was traveling eastbound on the Turner Turnpike near Sapulpa.

While traveling, a “concrete riser or two” fell from the trailer and broke apart in the lanes of travel, killing one person.

“People in several vehicles were alleged to have seen the riser(s) fall, or may have had to drive around the broken concrete pieces,” according to OHP officials.

The OHP Traffic Homicide Unit would like to talk with these individuals.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-OHPTIPS, or call Troop B HQ at 918-627-3881 and ask to speak to an investigator.