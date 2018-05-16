Oklahoma City police want you to be on the lookout for vehicle stolen from homicide victim

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police want you to be on the lookout for a vehicle that was stolen after a woman was killed inside her northwest Oklahoma City home.

On May 1st, police were called to the 200 block of N.W. 87th St. after a woman was found deceased inside the home.

Officials say 45-year-old Monica Ervin-Adams showed obvious signs of trauma that are consistent with homicide.

Police say the case remains unsolved and Ervin-Adam’s vehicle, which was reportedly stolen after her murder, has yet to be recovered.

Authorities say the missing vehicle is a gray 2003 Ford Taurus with the Oklahoma tag, EAS-105.

If you have any information that could help police, please call the Homicide tip-line at (405)297-1200.