Oklahoma City woman pressing charges against man who honked at her, nearly assaulted her

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City woman is pressing charges against a man who laid on his horn when she ran a red light, followed her to her destination and nearly assaulted her in a drive thru.

It happened Monday at the Dunkin Donuts near N.W. 36th and May.

Ashlee Jackson tells News 4 that when she accidentally ran the red light at Villa, a man attempting to make a turn slammed on his horn.

She said she looked behind her and realized everything was fine and continued on her way to Dunkin Donuts.

Jackson said she then noticed the man who honked at her was following her. He turned into the Dunkin Donuts behind her and followed her into the drive thru.

Jackson told News 4 he got out of his car, opened her car door before she could lock it and started yelling racial slurs.

She said he then lifted his fist and got in her face.

She finally got the door shut and called police as the driver sped away from the scene.

Jackson said she got his license plate number and is pressing charges.