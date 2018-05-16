Old greenhouses, metal buildings go up in flames in northeast Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Clay Morris had just left McBride Orthopedics when he saw the black smoke billowing in the sky.

He drove toward the smoke and found an old metal building engulfed in flames and realized he was the first person on scene.

He took video on his cellphone as he ran around the building trying to see if anyone was inside.

“Hey! Anybody in here?” you can hear Morris calling.

Morris had to back out because of the thick smoke and the small explosions he started hearing.

“That just shot out whatever that was,” Morris said, pointing to some sort of can on the ground. “The smoke had gotten so bad, I couldn’t hardly breathe and I just ran back out and then by that time, things started exploding around me."

Morris then climbed into his truck and used the air horn to try to alert anyone nearby.

“Nobody came out of this house or this house even with my air horns going, you know, I had them blowing and they’re loud,” Morris said.

By that time, firefighters were arriving on scene.

"There was a lot of fire coming from what would end up being a metal building, pretty large, pretty good sized metal building. In fact, it looks like there are several of them, kind of a hodge podge of metal buildings that are kind of connected in some way,” said Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Around 40 firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire.

They were at first concerned someone could be inside and then by the large amount of fuel inside the building, which appeared to be used for some sort of storage.

There were tons of boxes and other items throughout the building.

No one ended up behind inside.

Morris is actually a volunteer firefighter in Texas, where he lives half the year. He wasn’t quite prepared on this day though, wearing flip flops and a brace on his knee.

“I was at the McBride Orthopedic getting my knee worked on,” Morris said.

Fire officials said the fire was accidental and classified as electrical in nature.

The metal buildings and greenhouses at one time belonged to Foster’s Flowers, a former long time florist in Oklahoma City.