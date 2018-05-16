Police identify victim whose body was found in southwest Oklahoma City.

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities have identified the victim whose body was found in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 7:40 a.m. on May 5, a police officer was flagged down after someone spotted a body near S. Western Ave. and W. Sheridan Ave.

Investigators say people were walking by and noticed a man lying on the ground. They soon realized the man was dead.

Authorities say the victim, identified as 56-year-old Randy L. Smith, a transient, died following a physical altercation with another man.

Officers came across 33-year-old Trevor Wise near the scene and took him into custody.

Following an interview with police, Wise was arrested on a complaint of first-degree murder.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.