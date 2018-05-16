Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old man with dementia

GLENPOOL, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 80-year-old man.

Police are looking Thomas Stiff, who is described as a white male, last seen wearing a red long-sleeved shirt, with black sweat pants and glasses.

His last known location is in Glenpool around 10:00 a.m. Wednesday.

He is driving a maroon, four-door, 2003 Oldsmobile Aurora with the Oklahoma tag WC647, Wildlife Conservation.

The vehicle has a Faith Church sticker on the back window, a cross, and a handicap sign hanging from the rear-view mirror.

One of the day time lights is running out on the vehicle, according to police.

Police say Stiff suffers from dementia and has high blood pressure.

If you see Stiff or know his whereabouts, call police immediately.