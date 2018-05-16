× Sooners and Cowboys Win Regional Golf Titles

Both the Oklahoma and Oklahoma State men’s golf teams won their respective NCAA regionals on Wednesday.

Oklahoma was hosting at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club, and finished at 14-under par, one shot ahead of North Florida and Brigham Young.

The Sooners shot five-under par for the round, and were led by Quade Cummins, who fired a final round 67 to finish the tournament at 8-under par, three shots behind the individual winner, Travis Trace of North Florida.

Oklahoma State won their regional in Columbus, Ohio, beating Illinois by eight shots to win their 13th regional title.

The Cowboys shot one-over par for the day.

Matthew Wolff and Zach Bauchou were the best OSU golfers, finishing at 3-under par, two shots behind the individual winner, Kyle Mueller of Michigan.

Both the Sooners and Cowboys advance to the NCAA Championships at Karsten Creek in Stillwater, to be held May 25-30.