What we know about Tulsa woman who repeatedly stabbed 11-year-old before taking off with 8-year-old

TULSA, Okla. – We are learning more information about the Tulsa woman who repeatedly stabbed her 11-year-old daughter, leaving her in critical condition, before taking off with her 8-year-old daughter, causing police to issue an Amber Alert.

Tuesday afternoon, 39-year-old Taheerah Ahmad and her 8-year-old daughter, Hafsa Hayle, were both found safe in downtown Tulsa after police issued an Amber Alert for the young girl.

The Amber Alert was issued Monday evening after police discovered Ahmad had allegedly tied up two of her three children, an 11-year-old girl and a 9-year-old girl.

Ahmad reportedly stabbed the 11-year-old girl repeatedly, leaving her in critical condition.

Investigators say Hafsa was able to help her 9-year-old sister escape while their mother was stabbing their sister. The 9-year-old then went to a relative’s home down the street to call for help.

Ahmad allegedly set the kitchen on fire before taking off with the 8-year-old girl.

Authorities initially said Hafsa was 7 years old; however, later clarified that she is in fact 8 years old.

After locating the 8-year-old girl and taking Ahmad into custody, police learned why the mother of three allegedly tied up her children and stabbed her 11-year-old daughter.

When police questioned Ahmad about the brutal crime, she reportedly told police she committed the acts because she had become upset “because of the way they were reading and looking at her,” according to a police report.

The report states that while Ahmad was restraining her daughters, the 11-year-old girl fought back.

That’s when Ahmad allegedly stabbed the girl “50 to 70 times” and struck her over the head several times with a pick-axe, the report states, according to the Tulsa World.

After the stabbing, Ahmad reportedly set the kitchen on fire.

The report also says Ahmad wanted to burn down the residence to “further ensure that (the 11-year-old) was dead.”

Police said the 11-year-old had dozens of stab wounds to the torso along with puncture wounds to her legs, neck, hands and face when she was found.

She remains in “very serious” condition. Officials told the Tulsa World the child is unconscious and intubated.

After setting fire to the home, the woman drove away with the 8-year-old girl.

According to KJRH, after being rescued, the 8-year-old girl told police that her mother had held her and her sisters hostage inside the home for a week.

She reportedly told police that Ahmad forced them to stay in their rooms with no food or water.

Ahmad was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail without bond for assault and battery with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, first-degree arson and child neglect.