After Paying It 4Ward, woman’s truck and business stolen from her front yard

OKLAHOMA CITY - A woman determined to pass on good to others is hoping some good comes her way after her truck and trailer were stolen, along with all of the equipment she and her husband need to run their business.

Jennifer McInturff reached out to News 4's Pay It 4Ward last month to recognize Danny Wilson for his kindness to others.

"The kindness of his heart for a total stranger, it really touched my heart," McInturff said. He paid them a special kindness as they mourn the death of her husband, Thomas Van Etten's mother.

This year, the two knew Mother's Day would be painful, but they weren't prepared for just how devastating it turned out.

Their 1996 red GMC pickup and trailer holding everything for their gutter-installing business, Precision Seamless Guttering, was stolen from their front yard.

"Made my stomach turn," Van Etten said. "It's like my whole world is just gone."

A few days later, someone called and told them their trailer was parked nearby, abandoned. When they arrived, the door had been torn off its hinges and it was gutted. They estimate upwards of $10,000 in tools and equipment was lost.

"We can't put a price on it, actually," McInturff said, "but in the construction business you accumulate a lot of things over the years. We've been in business a long time."

Now, the two are hoping the truck, with the Precision Seamless Guttering logo on the back window, will be spotted and returned to them.

"You just gotta be strong and have faith in God that he's going to provide for us," McInturff said, "and we'll be alright."

Anyone who may have information or see the truck is urged to call the Oklahoma City Police Department at (405) 235-7300.