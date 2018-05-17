At least two injured, including U.S. Marshal, following officer-involved shooting in Noble
NOBLE, Okla. – At least two people have been transported to the hospital following an officer-involved shooting in Noble.
Initial reports indicate a U.S. Marshal and a suspect were both injured in a shootout near Highway 9 and 108th St. S.E. around 12:45 p.m. Thursday.
The U.S. Marshal and the suspect were both transported to a local hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
Details about the shooting are unclear.
