Comedian Gabriel Iglesias set to perform this summer in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – Comedian Gabriel Iglesias is set to perform at the River Spirit Casino in Tulsa this summer!

Iglesias is a successful stand-up comedian who has performed to sold-out shows across the world.

He is also one of the most watched comedians on YouTube with more than 350 million views, and over nine million fans on Facebook.

Iglesias is celebrating 20 years in stand-up comedy, and is currently on his new world tour, “One Show Fits All.”

He will be performing at the River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, Paradise Cove, in Tulsa.

The show is Friday, July 20, at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets go on sale May 30.