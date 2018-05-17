× Edmond school employee arrested for being under the influence of meth at work

EDMOND, Okla. – An Edmond Public Schools employee was arrested for allegedly being under the influence of meth while she was at work.

On May 15th, around 12:45 p.m., officials at Will Rogers Elementary School called police about a possible intoxicated employee.

When officers arrived, they started talking with Amanda Greenfield, 42, who is a teaching assistant at the school.

The officer noted in the report that Greenfield was rambling about different things and was not making any sense.

According to the police report, her eyes were extremely dilated and she could not sit still.

The officer said he is familiar with Greenfield and knew she had been a meth user in the past, so he asked her when she had used last.

That is when Greenfield allegedly admitted to using methamphetamine the day prior, right before school.

She said she hadn’t been able to sleep since.

When the officer asked if she had any drugs with her at school, Greenfield allegedly admitted to having some in her backpack.

After receiving permission to search through the bag, the officer located a baggy of meth, a baggy of marijuana and a pipe.

Greenfield was arrested for public intoxication, possession of a controlled dangerous substance within 1,000 feet of a school, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Edmond Public Schools released the following statement regarding Greenfield’s arrest: