Guthrie dentist offering free dental treatment

GUTHRIE, Okla. – A Guthrie dentist is offering free dental treatment.

Doctor Nathan Brown from Custom Dental of Guthrie stopped by KFOR to talk with us about an event in which he is offering dental treatment, 100% free of charge.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dr. Brown said the event includes free fillings and extractions. However, each person may only receive one treatment per person.

No insurance or appointment is necessary!

Free Dental Day will be from Friday, May 18th from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m at Custom Dental in Guthrie.

Dr. Brown said it's first come, first serve.