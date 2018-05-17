Human rights activists demand accountability for systemic inequality of justice for women, children in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — Civil and human rights activists, including a woman who was victimized by an executive aide to Governor Fallin, gathered outside the Oklahoma County courthouse Thursday demanding acknowledgement and accountability for systemic inequality of justice for women and children in Oklahoma.

Travis Brauer is facing one felony charge for offering fraudulent evidence and a misdemeanor charge for destruction of evidence after taking pictures up a public advocate’s skirt during a budget hearing and allegedly trying to delete information on his cell phone.

Brauer was scheduled to be in court for a pretrial conference on Thursday.

Organizers of a #MeToo rally outside the Oklahoma County Courthouse say the conference was moved up to Wednesday, they believe because of their event planned for Thursday.

The group gathered outside the courthouse regardless, rallying for justice and change.