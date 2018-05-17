Local gym trains ‘American Ninja Warrior’ wannabes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - 'American Ninja Warrior' brings out the best athletes in the world. But, until recently - there wasn't really a place for Oklahoma hopefuls to train.

John Snethen makes prosthetics for a living. But, he's always been fascinated with that giant obstacle course.

“I watch the show and was big into the show, and there was no place to really go and learn it," Snethen said. "That looks like the show."

He hired a company to build Defy, a new Edmond gym.

“When it was finished, all done, I was in awe of it," Snethen said. "It was like a masterpiece to me."

It's got all the challenges you see on the show but on a slightly smaller scale.

Timothy Brashier has always dreamed of being the next American Ninja Warrior. He submitted an audition reel.

And, while he didn't get that call back, he was chosen to be an official course tester for the show.

“I had a dose of reality," Brashier said. "I was humble. Very humbling. But, this had me prepared.”

Brashier is one of the trainers at Defy. Their job is to help others achieve their dreams, whether it's becoming a Ninja or just feeling like one.

“We are a gym and a training facility for the next American Ninja Warrior," Snethen said. "You can come in and work out or, if you want to be it, we'll be here for you. We'll help you train up for it, so we are both."

Elite athletes from around the region are now going to Defy for the one-of-a-kind workout. And, who knows - it might just be their launching pad to becoming the next America Ninja Warrior.