× Norman police need help finding missing, endangered woman

NORMAN, Okla. – Norman police needs your help finding a missing and endangered woman.

On Thursday, the Norman Police Department asked for the public’s help locating Amanda Leeann Drake.

Drake is described as a Caucasian woman with brown hair and brown eyes.

She is around 5’8″ tall and weighs approximately 130 lbs.

She was last seen around 5 a.m. Thursday, wearing a black t-shirt in the 400 block of N.W. 26th Ave. in Norman.

Anyone with information on Drake’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Blaine Davison at (405)366-5221 or Detective Tara Casillas at (405)217-7126.