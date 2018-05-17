Police searching for man who allegedly shot another man in the face at N.E. Oklahoma City store

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police say they are searching for the man who allegedly shot another man in the face at a northeast Oklahoma City convenience store.

On May 3rd, 20-year-old Gerard McCarty was at a convenience store near N.E. 23rd and Bryant when he was shot in the face by an unknown suspect.

McCarty was critically wounded, police said. He remains in the hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Last week, authorities released video showing a man in a yellow shirt shooting McCarty.

Since then, police have been able to identify the suspect as 19-year-old Maurice McClendon.

McClendon is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

If you have any other information that could help police, please call (405)297-1200