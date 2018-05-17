Shootout between suspect, federal authorities leaves one person dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOBLE, Okla. - An arrest warrant turned into a shootout between federal authorities and a suspect Thursday morning.

Around 11:15 a.m., members of the Oklahoma’s U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force were involved in a shooting in rural Cleveland County.

During an attempted arrest, the suspect produced a long gun and fired multiple rounds at the Task Force members, who returned fire.

The suspect, who was wanted on several warrants, was killed. His name is being withheld pending identification and notification of next of kin.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Oklahoma City Police Department will conduct a joint investigation of the shooting.

35.139236 -97.394753