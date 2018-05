Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The NCAA Women's Golf Championships get started Friday at Karsten Creek in Stillwater, with some Oklahoma flavor in the field.

Oklahoma will be competing in the team event, while Oklahoma State senior Emma Broze will play as individual.

The Sooners will be in the first group to tee off, starting at 7:30 am Friday, while Broze will start at 1:10 with two other individual golfers.