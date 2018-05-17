× State Softball Players Make All-Region

Oklahoma’s softball team had eight players make the National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Central Region team on Thursday.

Oklahoma State had four players make the NFCA All-Midwest Region team.

The Sooners had eight players make all-region for the fourth time in the last five years, and it’s the fifth straight year OU has had at least seven players make all-region.

Pitcher Paige Parker, outfielder Nicole Pendley, infielder Sydney Romero and outfielder Jocelyn Alo all made first team.

Parker has made first team all-region all four seasons at Oklahoma.

It’s the third time Pendley and Romero have been named all-region.

Junior infielders Shay Knighten and Caleigh Clifton were named second team all-region, the third honor for each of those players.

Senior infielder Kelsey Arnold and sophomore outfielder Nicole Mendes made third team all-region.

It’s the third all-region honor for Arnold and second for Mendes.

Oklahoma State’s Vanessa Shippy made first team all-region for the third straight year.

She was joined on the first team by Taylor Lynch and Madi Sue Montgomery.

It’s Lynch’s third all-region honor and Montgomery’s second.

Maddi Holcomb earned second team honors for her first all-region honor.