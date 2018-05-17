“The road behind is distinctly marked with the footprints of God,” Newcastle teen walks out of Colorado hospital

ENGLEWOOD, Col. – A Newcastle teen was who critically injured after a crash last year walked out of a Colorado hospital Thursday!

Caleb Freeman was critically injured after his vehicle crashed on the way to an OU basketball game back in December.

That night, Caleb’s pick-up spun out of control on I-35 near Riverwind Casino. Alex Stout was behind the wheel of his big rig hauling a full load, full speed when Caleb’s truck stopped directly in front of his semi.

“Once his vehicle lost control, it spun out and came directly in front of my lane,” Stout said. “I knew I couldn’t stop. I knew I was going to hit him. I just… There’s nothing you can do at that point.”

Caleb’s brother, Clayton, was also in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

They were both rushed to the hospital where Clayton was later released for minor injuries.

Caleb escaped without a broken bone, but suffered major brain trauma.

However, since then, Caleb has marked many milestones on his road to recovery.

During his many months of recovery at a hospital in Englewood, Colorado, he took his first steps again and continues to learn how to walk, talk and eat.

Thursday morning, the Freeman family marked one of their largest milestones yet.

“As I was loading the car tonight, I stopped and looked at the hospital. For so many days and nights, our family has walked into that hospital and faced all kinds of situations with Caleb…some very good and some very challenging. As I stared at the hospital, I could not help but thank God for how far Caleb has come. His life is nothing short of “butGod.” God has totally intervened in Caleb’s life and worked in such a magnificent way. The road behind is distinctly marked with the footprints of God,” said Caleb’s dad, Pastor Jeremy Freeman.



With his family, friends and medical staff by his side, Caleb walked out of the hospital.

"But what about the road ahead? We are not finished yet. Are we overwhelmed? Yes. Are we tired? Yes. But, are we discouraged? NO! Are we worried? NO! We are filled with hope as we look at the road ahead and know God is paving the way for His glory! God is behind us and before us! God will complete what He started and the final product will be a life that will bring immense glory to Himself!" said Jeremy Freeman.

And, after many tearful goodbyes, the family is headed to Omaha, Nebraska, where Caleb will continue his next phase of healing. The family says he will be there for approximately 90 days.