4 the weekend: Whitewater Festival, Heard on Hurd

OKLAHOMA CITY – You can’t get more active than whitewater rafting!

This weekend, the Whitewater Festival is going on at RIVERSPORT Rapids on the Oklahoma River.

It’s happening Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

And, the Garden Festival in the Park is going on at Will Rogers Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

There will be vendors selling plants, free children’s activities and food trucks will be ready for hungry folks.

Also, don’t miss Heard on Hurd Saturday night in downtown Edmond.

This has become a very popular night for music, food trucks, and just enjoying the community atmosphere of Edmond’s downtown business district.

Discover Oklahoma airs Saturday’s on News 4 at 6:30 p.m., however, the episode for May 19 will air on KAUT at 6:30 p.m.