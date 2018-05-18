4 your garden: Strategies to attract visitors to your garden

Do you love to garden because of all the visitors it brings in? Not just people, but birds and butterflies and other pollinators?

Gardening guru Linda Vater stopped by with strategies to attract these beneficial creatures.

Plant a wide variety of trees, shrubs, annuals, perennials and herbs that attract pollinators like bees, butterflies, moths, wasps and flies.

Pollinators are looking for two things; pollen and nectar. Natives and heirloom varieties are especially attractive.

Plant a succession of bloomers throughout the seasons.

Try asters, coneflower, herbs, zinnias, sunflowers, sedums,

