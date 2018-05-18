× 77-year-old Oklahoma man convicted in aggravated child porn case

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. – A 77-year-old Oklahoma man was convicted in an aggravated child pornography case this week.

A Pottawatomie County jury recommended Philip Jan Cannon, of Tecumseh, serve 20 years in prison after convicting him in an aggravated child pornography case, the Shawnee News-Star reports.

In 2016, Cannon was arrested after obscene pictures of young girls were discovered at a warehouse building he owned.

The district attorney said the photos found in the case included about 1,500 random photos that were printed as well as photos taken from as far back as the 1950s and 60s, along with digital images found on a computer, all depicting underage nude girls.

He was originally charged with aggravated possession of child pornography and child sexual abuse; however the child sexual abuse charge was dismissed back in March.

A formal sentencing is scheduled for June 27.