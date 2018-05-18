× Armed Forces Day Parade happening Saturday in Altus

ALTUS, Okla. – The Armed Forces Day Parade is happening in Altus Saturday!

Dozens of parade entries, including military vehicles from Altus Air Force Base, will make their way down Main Street from Western Oklahoma State College to the Jackson County Courthouse Square.

Flags will be given to the community to wave as the procession makes its way down Main Street.

The celebration after the parade will have live music, food trucks, vendors and military demonstrations, including the 97 Security Forces Military Working Dogs and Fire Department.

The parade will be held Saturday, May 19, at 10 a.m. on Main Street in Altus.

The celebration will be at the Jackson County Courthouse Square at 11 a.m.