‘Captain Marvel’ won’t be what you might expect

“Captain Marvel” is about a year away from theaters, but the final cut may not be what fans are anticipating.

Marvel producer Nate Moore told CinemaBlend the story of Carol Danvers will be a different type of origin story.

“Captain Marvel is an origin movie in that you haven’t seen her before, but we think we’ve stumbled upon a structure there that isn’t the traditional structure of what origin movies typically are, which is you meet the character, they have a problem, they get powers at the end of the first act, and the end of the second act they learn about the powers, the third act they probably fight a villain who has a function of the same powers,” he said.

“That’s a lot of times what a typical origin movie is structured like, but as we introduce new characters moving forward, we want to find ways to subvert that structure, so at least the experience of the film feels new to audiences,” Moore added. “We’re very conscious of making sure that audiences don’t get things that feel like they’ve seen them before.”

“Captain Marvel” stars Brie Larson as Danvers who, according to IMDB, “becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races.”

Moore didn’t reveal much more, but he did talk about the film being set in the 1990s.

“Making it a period film is sort of interesting in that it’s not just a function of the world as we know it in the MCU [Marvel Cinematic Universe] today,” Moore said.

“Captain Marvel” is due in theaters on March 6, 2019.