× Child taken to hospital after auto-pedestrian accident in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A child was taken to the hospital after an auto-pedestrian accident in southwest Oklahoma City.

Emergency crews responded to the scene near S.W. 9th and Penn. Friday evening.

Police tell News 4 a child, under the age of 10, stepped into the street and was struck by a vehicle.

The driver did stop and remained at the scene.

The child’s condition is unknown at this time.