× Cowgirls Lose NCAA Regional Softball Opener

Oklahoma State’s softball team lost twice to Wichita State during the regular season and the third time was no different in the opener of the NCAA regional in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Friday.

The Shockers scored eight unanswered runs to beat OSU 8-2 and drop the Cowgirls into the losers’ bracket.

Oklahoma State scored twice in the first inning to go up 2-0, but Wichita State put four on the board in the third inning and three more in the fourth inning to take control.

OSU will play the loser of the Arkansas-DePaul game in an elimination game Saturday at 4:00 pm.