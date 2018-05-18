× Ex-Tulsa officer sentenced for sexually exploiting children

TULSA, Okla. – A former Tulsa police officer has been sentenced to serve 30 years in prison in a sexual exploitation case involving neighborhood children.

The Tulsa World reports that 71-year-old Noel McFadden was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to one of three federal counts that include sexual exploitation, enticement and possession of child pornography.

McFadden still faces seven state-level counts of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12. The state and federal cases involve the same two sisters, who were 8 and 5 at the time of the incidents.

Prosecutors allege McFadden made the sisters touch him inappropriately in exchange for gifts in April 2017.

McFadden has also been ordered to pay more than $18,300 in restitution.

His defense attorney says the Tulsa Police retiree understands he must be held accountable and accepts his sentence.