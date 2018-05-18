Man accused of shooting another man in the face at N.E. Oklahoma City store arrested

OKLAHOMA CITY – The man who allegedly shot another man in the face at a northeast Oklahoma City convenience store has been arrested.

On May 3rd, 20-year-old Gerard McCarty was at a convenience store near N.E. 23rd and Bryant when he was shot in the face by an unknown suspect.

McCarty was critically wounded, police said. He remains in the hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Last week, authorities released video showing a man in a yellow shirt shooting McCarty.

Since then, police have been able to identify the suspect as 19-year-old Maurice McClendon.

Earlier this week, police issued a warrant for McClendon’s arrest for assault with a deadly weapon.

Arrest records show he was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail Friday.

If you have any other information that could help police, please call (405)297-1200