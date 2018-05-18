Man yelling about the President opens fire at Trump golf resort

=auto” width=”640″ height=”395″ frameborder=”0″ webkitallowfullscreen=”” mozallowfullscreen=”” allowfullscreen=””]

A man yelling about Donald Trump opened fire early Friday in the lobby of a Miami-area golf resort owned by the President, authorities said.

Authorities received a call of an active shooter at the Trump National Doral Golf Club at 1:30 a.m., said Juan Perez, director of the Miami-Dade police.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect armed with a handgun, Perez said. The man — who is not believed to be a guest at the resort — had draped an American flag over a counter, Perez told reporters.

The fire alarm was blaring, which Perez said was an attempt by the suspect to lure officers into the lobby.

Perez did not provide details on what the shooter was saying about Trump, who was at the White House at the time.

Officer injured

Officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who was shot multiple times in the lower extremities and taken into custody. He’s undergoing treatment for gunshot wounds, and his condition is unknown, authorities said.

One officer is in good condition after suffering injuries not related to firearms. There were no other known victims, the Doral Police Department said on Twitter.

Perez said it’s too early to tell what the suspect’s motive was. “We are not saying this is terrorism. … We are not discounting anything at this point,” he said. “We still have a lot of work to do.”

Secret Service is investigating

The President’s son Eric Trump applauded Doral and Miami-Dade officers.

“Every day they keep our community safe. We are very grateful to you,” he said.

A huge thank you to the incredible men and women of the @DoralPolice Department and @MiamiDadePD. Every day they keep our community safe. We are very grateful to you! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) May 18, 2018

An investigation is underway, and will include the FBI, the Secret Service and local police.

No one under Secret Service protection was affected by the shooting, a Secret Service representative said.

The Trump National Doral Golf Club, an 800-acre resort outside Miami, is the former host of a PGA Tour event. The World Golf Championship tournament had been held at the resort since the 1960s until last year.