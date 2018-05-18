Norman police issue Silver Alert for missing 75-year-old man

NORMAN, Okla. – The Norman Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 75-year-old man.

Officials are looking for Charles French, who is described as a white male, last seen wearing a plaid green, blue and beige long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and boots.

His last known location is in Norman near 48th Ave. NE and E Rock Creek Rd. around 9 p.m. on May 2.

He may be in a grey, 1991, GMC SC3 pick-up with the Oklahoma tag BZC878.

If you see Grey or know his whereabouts, call police immediately.