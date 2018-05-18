Oklahoma City woman trying to spread the word after replica of car featured on ‘Supernatural’ was stolen

OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman who runs a non-profit using a replica of a car featured on the show ‘Supernatural’ is trying to spread the word after the vehicle was stolen.

It happened on Wednesday night.

Jan Ashmore tells News 4 Her 1967 Chevy Impala four door hardtop was stolen while it was being delivered to her after being restored.

Ashmore said the man who restored the car was traveling along Highway 4 south of Mustang when he pulled over because he was lost.

He said four men in their twenties pulled up offering to help him and then stole the car.

She said the car is a screen-accurate replica of the Impala “Baby” on the CW TV show Supernatural.

She calls the car Angel and said it is part of my non-profit 501(c)3 organization that donates 75% of the money they make from conventions and events to the charities represented by the actors on the show Supernatural.