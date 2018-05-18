Slight risk for severe weather Friday afternoon/evening
Plane crashes on takeoff from Havana airport, Cuban TV reports

Posted 12:44 pm, May 18, 2018, by and , Updated at 01:38PM, May 18, 2018

A Cubana de Aviacion Boeing 737 with 104 people on board has crashed on takeoff from Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport on Friday, according to Cuba’s state-run television.

The flight was headed to the Cuban city of Holguin and casualties are reported, an airport source told CNN.

Picture taken at the scene of the accident after a Cubana de Aviacion aircraft crashed after taking off from Havana's Jose Marti airport on May 18, 2018.

The western city of Holguin is about 500 miles east of the Cuban capital. Cuban state media originally reported the flight was bound for Guyana.

A large fireball followed by a towering plume of smoke was visible near the airport on the outskirts of the Cuban capital, according to witnesses.

Cubana de Aviacion – Cuba’s national carrier – has had to ground some of its aging fleet because of safety issues, though the cause of Friday’s crash is unknown.