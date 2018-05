OKLAHOMA CITY – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 65-year-old man.

Police are looking for Juan Estrada, who is described as a male last seen wearing a grey shirt and blue jeans. Police say he has tattoos of names on his calves.

His last known location is near S.W. 29th St. and S. Agnew Ave. on Thursday around 11 a.m.

Officials say he is on foot and his primary language is Spanish.

If you see Estrada or know his location, call police immediately.