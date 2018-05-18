× Sooners Avenge Loss to Boston U. With Run-Rule Win in Regional

Oklahoma’s softball team has only lost three games the entire season, one of those was to Boston University back in February.

The Sooners avenged that defeat and paid it back with interest on Friday, run-ruling the Terriers 9-0 in five innings in the first round of the NCAA regional at Marita Hynes Field in Norman.

Oklahoma broke the game open with an eight-run fourth inning, getting a run 3-run triple from Sydney Romero and a 2-run home run from Jocelyn Alo to take charge.

OU started the scoring in the third inning with a bloop single by Shay Knighten.

Paige Parker got the pitching win for the Sooners, giving up three hits and striking out four in four innings of work.

Paige Lowary pitched a perfect fifth inning to clinch the win.

Oklahoma will face in-state rival Tulsa on Saturday at 4:00 pm in the winners’ bracket.