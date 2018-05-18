Sooners Struggle in First Round of NCAA Women’s Golf Championships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma struggled in the first round of the NCAA Women's Golf Championships at Karsten Creek in Stillwater on Friday.

The Sooners shot 19-over par, and are near the bottom of the field with some teams still on the course.

Valerie Tanguay was the best OU golfer, shooting a 75 to finish at 3-over par.

Julienne Soo shot a 76 for 4-over and Hannah Wood is 5-over par after a 77.

Oklahoma State's Emma Broze is competing as an individual, and stands at 1-over par after 14 holes.

The second round will be played Saturday.