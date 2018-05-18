Two plead guilty to making false statements stemming from federal firearms purchase case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Two people pleaded guilty to making or causing false statements to a licensed firearms dealer.

Lesean Hardy, 38, pleaded guilty to causing a false statement. His girlfriend, Shenita Renee Williams, 43, pleaded guilty earlier this month to giving testimony she knew was false, relating to the purchase of a gun for Hardy. Hardy pleaded guilty Thursday to making a false statement to a metro pawn shop.

According to federal court documents, probation officers searched Hardy's southwest side apartment in May 2016 and found a loaded handgun. Hardy was convicted in 2009 of felony firearm possession in Iowa federal court in 2009. A grand jury indicted Hardy and Williams last December for making false statements to Sooner State Pawn.

Prosecutors said Hardy caused Williams to "represent that she was purchasing a Walther .22 pistol when Hardy was in fact the purchaser." Williams was also charged with making a false statement under oath, testifying that she was by herself when she bought the gun and that he had nothing to do with it. Hardy was also charged with inducing Williams to commit perjury.

As a result of the plea agreement, prosecutors will dismiss the perjury charge against Hardy and the "lie-and-try" charge against Williams. Williams faces up to five years in prison; Hardy faces up to ten years in prison. Sentencing is set for later this summer.