Video shows men struggling to steal safe from metro family’s home

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for men seen on surveillance video struggling to steal a safe from a family’s northwest side home.

The video was released Friday of the burglary back on May 2 in the 600 block of N.W. 116th. It shows the three men trying to carry the safe out of the home and backyard.

“From the looks of it, they may need to spend a little more time in the gym before their next heist,” police posted.

According to a police report, no one was home for 15 minutes during the time of the burglary and the back door was accidentally left unlocked.

The report states the fence was broken down and there were legal documents in the safe.