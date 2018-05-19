OU and OSU Look to Advance at NCAA Women’s Golf Championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Up and at em bright and early, Oklahoma State's lone cowgirl wasn't so lonely on round two. With a cowboy posse at her back Emma Broze came through with another consistent round. Broze had a tough double bogey on five, but she managed the rest of the course like it was her own back yard. She had nice approach on 7th and ended up shooting par on the hole. Broze made par on 15 of 18 holes. Broze shooting a 74 in her second round.

Emma knows that Sunday's round could be her last as a college golfer. The Oklahoma Sooners must be in the top 15 to advance past Sunday, and they began round two fifteenth on the leaderboard, hoping to give themselves some room to breathe heading into round three.

Oklahoma found success once again on the par 5, 18th, freshman Sydney Youngblood drains the birdie putt and she threw up the OU. She was one of three sooners to shoot a five over par 77 on the day. But OU was led by senior Julienne Soo, the par 5 9th, her second shot she is way out there and she goes for it! The ball can't get any closer to the hole without going in... Setting up Soo for the tap in eagle put, and she finishes her round shooting a par 72 but Oklahoma has work to do heading into Sunday.

In the team standings, UCLA is in the lead at three under, Alabama is currently second at plus two. The Sooners are currently plus 34 tied for 19th.